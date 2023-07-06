MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) volume hits 1.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on July 05, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) started slowly as it slid -1.75% to $15.70. During the day, the stock rose to $15.86 and sunk to $15.70 before settling in for the price of $15.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $12.13-$16.07.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 683 employees. It has generated 1,717,108 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +100.47 and Pretax Margin of +92.94.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 99.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 8,296 shares at the rate of 13.92, making the entire transaction reach 115,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,821.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.65, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.64.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was lower the volume of 2.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.69% that was lower than 23.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.