Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recent quarterly performance of -26.32% is not showing the real picture

Company News

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.25% at $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1441 and sunk to $0.1101 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $0.04-$2.47.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 61.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1656, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5848.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.92, operating margin was -176.18 and Pretax Margin of -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.10%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0295.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.65% that was lower than 181.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is 19.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.73% to $9.30. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) performance over the last week is recorded -6.84%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.50% to...
Read more

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $480.47K

Steve Mayer -
HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) established initial surge of 10.53% at $2.73, as the Stock market unbolted on July 05, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

