NetApp Inc. (NTAP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.78% last month.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) kicked off on Monday, down -0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.40. Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has traded in a range of $58.08-$79.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.50%. With a float of $211.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 64,162. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 872 shares at a rate of $73.58, taking the stock ownership to the 13,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,500 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $315,016. This insider now owns 283,050 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.91% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.85 in the near term. At $77.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.57. The third support level lies at $75.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.97 billion has total of 212,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,362 M in contrast with the sum of 1,274 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,581 M and last quarter income was 245,000 K.