NIKE Inc. (NKE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.12

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.84% at $107.10. During the day, the stock rose to $108.905 and sunk to $106.535 before settling in for the price of $109.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $82.22-$131.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 79100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.52, operating margin was +11.55 and Pretax Margin of +12.11.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. NIKE Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s EVP: CFO sold 9,210 shares at the rate of 107.50, making the entire transaction reach 990,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,771. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 110,000 for 120.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,294,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,355,871 in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2023, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.90 while generating a return on equity of 34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIKE Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.90, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

Raw Stochastic average of NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.28% that was higher than 26.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.