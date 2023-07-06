No matter how cynical the overall market is American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) performance over the last week is recorded 9.98%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on Monday, up 0.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$17.99.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129700 employees.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,950 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 29,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $27,768. This insider now owns 31,686 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) saw its 5-day average volume 24.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 24.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.25 in the near term. At $18.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.77 billion has total of 652,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,971 M in contrast with the sum of 127,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,189 M and last quarter income was 10,000 K.