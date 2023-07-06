OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) went down -3.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.56% to $4.88. During the day, the stock rose to $5.04 and sunk to $4.87 before settling in for the price of $5.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSUR posted a 52-week range of $2.65-$7.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 840 employees. It has generated 461,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,350. The stock had 5.41 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.10, operating margin was -1.56 and Pretax Margin of -4.25.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 87.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 4.93, making the entire transaction reach 492,810 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 285,512. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 50,000 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,782 in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -4.63 while generating a return on equity of -4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.35, and its Beta score is 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, OSUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

[OraSure Technologies Inc., OSUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.38% that was lower than 61.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.