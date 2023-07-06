Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) last week performance was 0.00%

As on July 05, 2023, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.54% to $15.83. During the day, the stock rose to $16.015 and sunk to $15.56 before settling in for the price of $15.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNL posted a 52-week range of $14.98-$22.60.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 73 employees. It has generated 4,216,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 369,775. The stock had 235.90 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.44, operating margin was +33.71 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s President & COO bought 6,200 shares at the rate of 16.74, making the entire transaction reach 103,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,297. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for 16.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,019. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,256 in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.75, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.88.

In the same vein, BNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadstone Net Lease Inc., BNL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.65% that was lower than 23.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.