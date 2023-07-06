Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 14-day ATR is 0.75: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on July 05, 2023, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) started slowly as it slid -0.52% to $36.46. During the day, the stock rose to $37.02 and sunk to $36.39 before settling in for the price of $36.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PFE posted a 52-week range of $35.76-$54.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 13.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.63 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $206.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.37.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Pfizer Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 70.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 38.58, making the entire transaction reach 38,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 38.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in the upcoming year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pfizer Inc. (PFE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.19, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.52.

In the same vein, PFE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pfizer Inc., PFE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 25.63 million was better the volume of 24.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.52% that was higher than 20.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.