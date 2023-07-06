Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.32

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) set off with pace as it heaved 12.85% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.06 and sunk to $1.775 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$4.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $289.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.08.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 40.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 35,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,693. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 89,000 for 2.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,234. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,801,000 in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 963.94.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.82% that was higher than 77.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.