Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.9071: Right on the Precipice

Company News

As on July 05, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.74% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.334 and sunk to $0.309 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEV posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2434, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9071.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 231 employees. It has generated 82 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -327,235. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3850.00, operating margin was -356250.00 and Pretax Margin of -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Sono Group N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.22%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 273.87.

In the same vein, SEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sono Group N.V., SEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.18 million was lower the volume of 3.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0367.

Raw Stochastic average of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.12% that was lower than 146.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

