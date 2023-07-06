Spark Networks SE (LOV) last month performance of -45.30% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 24.96% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5668 and sunk to $0.41 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOV posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$3.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7934, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1059.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.93, operating margin was +5.82 and Pretax Margin of -19.81.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Spark Networks SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.55%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 210,501 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 130,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,520,702. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,731,203 in total.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$6.58 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by -$6.9. This company achieved a net margin of -23.53 while generating a return on equity of -341.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.40%.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spark Networks SE (LOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, LOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57.

Technical Analysis of Spark Networks SE (LOV)

[Spark Networks SE, LOV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.1195.

Raw Stochastic average of Spark Networks SE (LOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 465.49% that was higher than 195.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.