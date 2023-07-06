TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price increase of 3.53% at $3.52. During the day, the stock rose to $3.72 and sunk to $3.38 before settling in for the price of $3.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $2.43-$5.06.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1300 employees. It has generated 425,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,880. The stock had 5.01 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.52, operating margin was +4.12 and Pretax Margin of +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 62.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 3.49, making the entire transaction reach 26,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for 3.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,722,450 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.52, and its Beta score is 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.67% that was lower than 55.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.