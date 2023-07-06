The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) volume hits 2.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) started the day on July 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.01% at $320.05. During the day, the stock rose to $324.61 and sunk to $319.63 before settling in for the price of $326.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GS posted a 52-week range of $277.84-$389.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $346.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $331.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $327.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $339.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45400 employees. It has generated 1,386,825 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.91 and Pretax Margin of +20.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,145,486 shares at the rate of 11.73, making the entire transaction reach 13,436,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,099,392. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,000,000 for 11.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,570,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,676,439 in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $8.1) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 9.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.40% and is forecasted to reach 37.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.40, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.34.

In the same vein, GS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.09, a figure that is expected to reach 7.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 37.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83% While, its Average True Range was 6.43.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.85% that was lower than 24.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.