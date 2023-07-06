The key reasons why Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is -55.90% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 05, 2023, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) set off with pace as it heaved 17.23% to $14.83. During the day, the stock rose to $15.15 and sunk to $13.46 before settling in for the price of $12.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWAC posted a 52-week range of $12.34-$33.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -999.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $550.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.96.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.78%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -999.50%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

In the same vein, DWAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41.

Technical Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital World Acquisition Corp., DWAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.07% that was higher than 44.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.