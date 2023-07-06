The key reasons why EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) is -8.25% away from 52-week high?

As on July 05, 2023, EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (AMEX: EVE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.10% to $10.46. During the day, the stock rose to $10.49 and sunk to $10.45 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVE posted a 52-week range of $9.91-$11.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 763.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $163.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.31.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.76%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.06.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 763.50%.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (AMEX: EVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $66.62, and its Beta score is 0.00.

In the same vein, EVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16.

Technical Analysis of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp, EVE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was better the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.65% that was higher than 5.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.