The Progressive Corporation (PGR) 14-day ATR is 2.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.87% to $131.43. During the day, the stock rose to $132.26 and sunk to $130.555 before settling in for the price of $132.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $109.42-$149.87.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 55100 employees. It has generated 900,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 131.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,581,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,507. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for 127.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,530,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 333,507 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $94.76, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.18.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

[The Progressive Corporation, PGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.32% that was lower than 27.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.