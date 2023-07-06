Search
Zack King
Zack King

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) EPS growth this year is 762.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on July 05, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) started slowly as it slid -1.36% to $7.25. During the day, the stock rose to $7.32 and sunk to $7.16 before settling in for the price of $7.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$13.05.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 762.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $444.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $380.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.39, operating margin was +4.08 and Pretax Margin of +4.91.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Exec. Chair & Brand Chief sold 16,000,000 shares at the rate of 6.13, making the entire transaction reach 98,080,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for 9.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,291 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 762.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.59, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Under Armour Inc., UAA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.12 million was lower the volume of 7.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.90% that was lower than 38.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

