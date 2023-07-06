Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) PE Ratio stood at $37.76: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) open the trading on July 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.11% to $56.26. During the day, the stock rose to $57.215 and sunk to $55.64 before settling in for the price of $57.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUMC posted a 52-week range of $38.58-$64.70.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $403.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 145000 employees. It has generated 23,923 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,105. The stock had 59.25 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.90, operating margin was +8.71 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 95,171 shares at the rate of 61.94, making the entire transaction reach 5,894,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 317,926. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,800 for 61.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,422. This particular insider is now the holder of 256,723 in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.76, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.38.

In the same vein, YUMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

[Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.84% that was lower than 24.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.