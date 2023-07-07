A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) as it 5-day change was -3.19%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.16% at $6.68. During the day, the stock rose to $6.915 and sunk to $6.625 before settling in for the price of $6.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTCO posted a 52-week range of $3.61-$7.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $686.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $686.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

It has generated 41,974,161 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,862,833. The stock had 6.43 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +1.56 and Pretax Margin of -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, NTCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.73% that was lower than 61.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.