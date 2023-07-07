Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) as it 5-day change was 5.45%

Company News

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.73% at $4.06. During the day, the stock rose to $4.10 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGL posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$4.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $534.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 638 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.18, operating margin was +4.75 and Pretax Margin of +0.61.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s CFO & EVP bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 2.79, making the entire transaction reach 139,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,938,615 in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +0.59 while generating a return on equity of 3.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.58.

In the same vein, NGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.80% that was lower than 80.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.62 million

Steve Mayer -
AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.72% to $168.99. During the day, the...
Read more

Cactus Inc. (WHD) last month performance of 23.88% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to...
Read more

The key reasons why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is -50.94% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) flaunted slowness of -2.19% at $20.57, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

