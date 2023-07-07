Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $722.10K

As on July 06, 2023, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) remained unchanged at $14.59. During the day, the stock rose to $14.645 and sunk to $14.115 before settling in for the price of $14.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKR posted a 52-week range of $12.28-$18.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 5.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -246.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 115 workers. It has generated 2,837,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -315,217. The stock had 1.54 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.20, operating margin was +13.58 and Pretax Margin of -19.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Acadia Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 104.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Director bought 28,250 shares at the rate of 12.90, making the entire transaction reach 364,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,397. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 807 for 15.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,293. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,614 in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -246.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19.

In the same vein, AKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Acadia Realty Trust, AKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was better the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.29% that was lower than 30.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.