Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) latest performance of 25.00% is not what was on cards

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 25.00% to $0.43. During the day, the stock rose to $0.50 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3484, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4431.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.80, operating margin was -2072.05 and Pretax Margin of -2094.89.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2094.89 while generating a return on equity of -74.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

[Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0479.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.67% that was higher than 97.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.