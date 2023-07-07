AMETEK Inc. (AME) average volume reaches $982.70K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.07% to $156.76. During the day, the stock rose to $157.61 and sunk to $156.17 before settling in for the price of $158.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $106.98-$162.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $139.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19600 employees. It has generated 313,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 59,160. The stock had 6.26 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.11, operating margin was +24.40 and Pretax Margin of +23.23.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 1,690 shares at the rate of 149.04, making the entire transaction reach 251,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,474. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 3,085 for 145.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 448,404. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,775 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.41) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.37, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.07.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

[AMETEK Inc., AME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.21% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.50% that was lower than 20.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.