Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.82

As on July 06, 2023, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) started slowly as it slid -2.43% to $22.90. During the day, the stock rose to $23.24 and sunk to $22.64 before settling in for the price of $23.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AY posted a 52-week range of $22.81-$36.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 874 workers. It has generated 1,126,819 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,565. The stock had 4.53 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.60, operating margin was +21.61 and Pretax Margin of -1.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.28%, in contrast to 46.40% institutional ownership.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 32.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.07.

In the same vein, AY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, AY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.44% that was lower than 27.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.