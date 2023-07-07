AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) last month performance of -17.26% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) started slowly as it slid -1.94% to $5.56, before settling in for the price of $5.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVPT posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$6.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.67.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. AvePoint Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 40.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,500,000 shares at the rate of 6.16, making the entire transaction reach 27,720,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,790,520.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 305.23.

In the same vein, AVPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AvePoint Inc., AVPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.74% that was lower than 48.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.