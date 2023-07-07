BioNTech SE (BNTX) last month volatility was 2.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on July 06, 2023, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) started slowly as it slid -3.04% to $105.76. During the day, the stock rose to $108.255 and sunk to $105.0304 before settling in for the price of $109.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $100.08-$188.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 208.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 152.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4530 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.09, operating margin was +87.78 and Pretax Margin of +74.83.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 65.11%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $2.08. This company achieved a net margin of +54.50 while generating a return on equity of 56.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.91, and its Beta score is 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.74.

In the same vein, BNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BioNTech SE, BNTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was lower the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.65% that was lower than 32.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.