Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is predicted to post EPS of 3.86 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.63% at $46.95. During the day, the stock rose to $47.16 and sunk to $46.205 before settling in for the price of $47.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHF posted a 52-week range of $38.38-$60.54.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1500 employees. It has generated 5,648,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -0.22 and Pretax Margin of -2.03.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.04%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.25) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.30% and is forecasted to reach 16.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, BHF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.80, a figure that is expected to reach 3.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.68% that was lower than 40.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.