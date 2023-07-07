Search
Zack King
Brunswick Corporation (BC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.56

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) flaunted slowness of -2.31% at $83.06, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $84.4772 and sunk to $82.69 before settling in for the price of $85.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $64.55-$93.15.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18400 employees. It has generated 344,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,409. The stock had 13.25 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.21, operating margin was +13.90 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Brunswick Corporation industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s E.V.P. & President BA sold 1,309 shares at the rate of 76.21, making the entire transaction reach 99,759 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,174. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for 81.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,058,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 241,957 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.38) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.93, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.92.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.36, a figure that is expected to reach 2.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Brunswick Corporation, BC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.48% that was lower than 34.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

The key reasons why Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -40.89% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) latest performance of -4.90% is not what was on cards

Zack King -
ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) flaunted slowness of -4.90% at $5.43, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) recent quarterly performance of -65.11% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on July 06, 2023, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) started slowly as it slid -17.74% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

