Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) volume hits 0.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on July 06, 2023, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) started slowly as it slid -1.53% to $252.15. During the day, the stock rose to $253.51 and sunk to $248.00 before settling in for the price of $256.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSL posted a 52-week range of $203.65-$318.71.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $225.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $243.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12100 employees. It has generated 527,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 73,840. The stock had 7.30 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.61, operating margin was +19.79 and Pretax Margin of +18.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s VP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,111 shares at the rate of 253.35, making the entire transaction reach 2,054,922 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,515. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s CEO & President sold 7,272 for 315.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,290,753. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,582 in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.62) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.00% and is forecasted to reach 20.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.91, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.23.

In the same vein, CSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.85, a figure that is expected to reach 6.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CSL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.42 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.37% While, its Average True Range was 5.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.16% that was lower than 28.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.