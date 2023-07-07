Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.68: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.54% to $7.91. During the day, the stock rose to $8.08 and sunk to $7.875 before settling in for the price of $8.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9670 employees. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.87 million was inferior to the volume of 1.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.41% that was lower than 34.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.