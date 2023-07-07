Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on July 06, 2023, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) started slowly as it slid -13.69% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5623 and sunk to $0.4661 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPTN posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$2.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4478, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0986.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 143 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.61, operating margin was -792.46 and Pretax Margin of +126.53.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Cepton Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s CEO and President sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 0.54, making the entire transaction reach 270,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,454,268. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,389,248 in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +126.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cepton Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cepton Inc. (CPTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.89.

In the same vein, CPTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cepton Inc., CPTN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was lower the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0644.

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.34% that was lower than 139.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.