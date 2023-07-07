Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.71

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) flaunted slowness of -3.50% at $27.60, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $28.55 and sunk to $27.52 before settling in for the price of $28.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWEN posted a 52-week range of $27.90-$41.79.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 58 workers. It has generated 26,672,414 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,034,483. The stock had 10.42 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.47, operating margin was +24.76 and Pretax Margin of +82.87.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clearway Energy Inc. industry. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.07%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director bought 71,980 shares at the rate of 31.15, making the entire transaction reach 2,242,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,601. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director bought 71,980 for 31.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,242,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,601 in total.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +37.62 while generating a return on equity of 28.61.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.24, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.44.

In the same vein, CWEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.27.

Technical Analysis of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clearway Energy Inc., CWEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.61% that was lower than 23.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.