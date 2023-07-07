CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) volume hits 0.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.13% to $23.46. During the day, the stock rose to $23.55 and sunk to $23.18 before settling in for the price of $23.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNO posted a 52-week range of $16.56-$26.35.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.39.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3400 employees. It has generated 1,052,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.29 and Pretax Margin of +14.46.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 22.84, making the entire transaction reach 45,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,468. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 3,917 for 22.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,248. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,482 in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.61) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.65, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.81.

In the same vein, CNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

[CNO Financial Group Inc., CNO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.04% that was lower than 33.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.