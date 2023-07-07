Search
Shaun Noe
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) 14-day ATR is 0.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.86% at $11.19. During the day, the stock rose to $11.39 and sunk to $11.07 before settling in for the price of $11.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $7.23-$11.98.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $338.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12211 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.06, operating margin was +20.88 and Pretax Margin of +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.50%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.82, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.99% that was lower than 34.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

