Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) 20 Days SMA touch 0.29%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.06% to $10.23. During the day, the stock rose to $10.2259 and sunk to $10.22 before settling in for the price of $10.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPAA posted a 52-week range of $9.66-$10.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 220.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $455.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.93.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.29.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 220.40%.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.98, and its Beta score is 0.02.

In the same vein, CPAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp., CPAA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.33% that was lower than 3.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

