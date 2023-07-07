Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is predicted to post EPS of 4.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.51% to $109.09, before settling in for the price of $113.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPA posted a 52-week range of $60.21-$114.48.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 730.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.11.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Copa Holdings S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.30%, in contrast to 122.29% institutional ownership.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.4) by $0.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 730.20% and is forecasted to reach 16.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.78, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.32.

In the same vein, CPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.16, a figure that is expected to reach 4.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Copa Holdings S.A., CPA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.07% that was lower than 33.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.