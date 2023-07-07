Coursera Inc. (COUR) went down -5.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.05% at $12.22. During the day, the stock rose to $12.6907 and sunk to $12.145 before settling in for the price of $12.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUR posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$17.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1401 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 373,844 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -125,166. The stock had 11.89 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.29, operating margin was -31.93 and Pretax Margin of -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Coursera Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 78.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s President & CEO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 12.98, making the entire transaction reach 648,845 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,741,778. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 13.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 327,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,296,584 in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coursera Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc. (COUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, COUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.53% that was lower than 60.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.