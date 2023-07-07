Cummins Inc. (CMI) volume hits 0.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) flaunted slowness of -0.45% at $242.20, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $242.825 and sunk to $239.761 before settling in for the price of $243.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMI posted a 52-week range of $191.52-$261.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $226.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.84.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 73600 employees. It has generated 381,440 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,226. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.68, operating margin was +9.56 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cummins Inc. industry. Cummins Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s VP – Chief Technical Officer sold 3,307 shares at the rate of 252.99, making the entire transaction reach 836,652 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,090. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 5,929 for 257.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,524,553. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,144 in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.75) by $0.8. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.50% and is forecasted to reach 19.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cummins Inc. (CMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.65, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.97.

In the same vein, CMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.74, a figure that is expected to reach 4.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cummins Inc., CMI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.11% While, its Average True Range was 5.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.44% that was lower than 26.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.