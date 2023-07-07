Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) PE Ratio stood at $1.89: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Markets

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) flaunted slowness of -2.53% at $37.78, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $38.65 and sunk to $37.39 before settling in for the price of $38.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $35.49-$77.18.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 70.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4099 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.95, operating margin was +66.05 and Pretax Margin of +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Daqo New Energy Corp. industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 401.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.30% and is forecasted to reach 8.91 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.89, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.27.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.04, a figure that is expected to reach 4.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.15% that was lower than 48.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

