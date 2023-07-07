DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) went down -0.15% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) flaunted slowness of -0.15% at $38.73, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $38.85 and sunk to $38.0019 before settling in for the price of $38.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DV posted a 52-week range of $20.38-$39.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 348 workers. It has generated 501,572 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,969. The stock had 3.12 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.20, operating margin was +13.65 and Pretax Margin of +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. industry. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 27, this organization’s Director sold 11,002 shares at the rate of 37.79, making the entire transaction reach 415,774 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,071. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,231 for 37.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 348,075. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,674 in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $130.40, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.66.

In the same vein, DV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.04% that was lower than 34.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.