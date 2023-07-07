Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.7881: Right on the Precipice

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.68% at $1.46. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.42 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFLI posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$28.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.9760, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.7881.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 171 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.83, operating margin was -39.42 and Pretax Margin of -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -288.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, DFLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.1899.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 258.43% that was higher than 160.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.