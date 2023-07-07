Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.21

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.61% to $11.95, before settling in for the price of $12.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DX posted a 52-week range of $10.39-$17.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $648.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.52.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Dynex Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 41.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 12.16, making the entire transaction reach 97,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,416. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 2,500 for 11.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,025. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,634 in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.15) by -$0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.91.

In the same vein, DX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

[Dynex Capital Inc., DX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.49% that was lower than 27.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.