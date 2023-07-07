Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) plunge -1.54% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) flaunted slowness of -1.32% at $40.25, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $40.50 and sunk to $39.171 before settling in for the price of $40.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPC posted a 52-week range of $35.14-$46.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. It has generated 310,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,086. The stock had 9.68 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.53, operating margin was +9.55 and Pretax Margin of +5.66.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Edgewell Personal Care Company industry. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 4,390 shares at the rate of 42.89, making the entire transaction reach 188,277 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,725. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s President, North America sold 4,000 for 43.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,688 in total.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 6.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 79.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.16, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.18.

In the same vein, EPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Edgewell Personal Care Company, EPC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.72% that was lower than 26.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.