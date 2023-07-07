Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) volume hits 2.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 94.05% at $22.95. During the day, the stock rose to $24.96 and sunk to $11.51 before settling in for the price of $11.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDTX posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$41.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.80%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 8.32.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $191.25, and its Beta score is 0.13.

In the same vein, EDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.55% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.

Raw Stochastic average of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 567.76% that was higher than 215.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) EPS growth this year is -47.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 45.59% to $5.94. During the day,...
Read more

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $58.76: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) flaunted slowness of -0.92% at $3.22, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.