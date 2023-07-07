EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) volume hits 2.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 94.05% at $22.95. During the day, the stock rose to $24.96 and sunk to $11.51 before settling in for the price of $11.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDTX posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$41.64.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.80%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 8.32.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $191.25, and its Beta score is 0.13.

In the same vein, EDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.55% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.

Raw Stochastic average of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 567.76% that was higher than 215.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.