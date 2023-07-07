Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.34

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) open the trading on July 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.94% to $5.29. During the day, the stock rose to $5.41 and sunk to $5.00 before settling in for the price of $5.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPSN posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$7.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.34, operating margin was +65.07 and Pretax Margin of +67.91.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 67.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 11,300 shares at the rate of 5.12, making the entire transaction reach 57,856 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,500. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 18,000 for 5.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,200 in total.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +50.53 while generating a return on equity of 38.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.90%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.70, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, EPSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43.

Technical Analysis of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)

[Epsilon Energy Ltd., EPSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.78% that was lower than 34.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.