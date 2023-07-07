Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.80: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.93% to $12.98, before settling in for the price of $12.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZGN posted a 52-week range of $9.59-$13.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.80.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.58%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.71, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.50.

In the same vein, ZGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., ZGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.59% that was lower than 40.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.