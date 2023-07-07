Euronav NV (EURN) Open at price of $15.09: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.19% to $14.88. During the day, the stock rose to $15.27 and sunk to $14.835 before settling in for the price of $15.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EURN posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$19.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 180.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.97.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2946 employees. It has generated 276,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,646. The stock had 3.18 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.50, operating margin was +21.45 and Pretax Margin of +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Euronav NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.42%, in contrast to 30.73% institutional ownership.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 180.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in the upcoming year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.09, and its Beta score is 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78.

In the same vein, EURN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Euronav NV, EURN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million was inferior to the volume of 1.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV (EURN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.15% that was lower than 41.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.