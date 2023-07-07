EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) volume hits 0.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

Search
EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.24% at $8.29. During the day, the stock rose to $8.305 and sunk to $8.035 before settling in for the price of $8.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EZPW posted a 52-week range of $7.05-$10.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 295.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $449.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. It has generated 126,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,166. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.97, operating margin was +8.65 and Pretax Margin of +7.64.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. EZCORP Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 295.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.32, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.45.

In the same vein, EZPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.31% that was higher than 27.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

