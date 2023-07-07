Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.73 million

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) started the day on July 06, 2023, with a price increase of 2.07% at $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.565 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRZA posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -566.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4828, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5272.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Forza X1 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.14, making the entire transaction reach 5,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,332. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Director bought 4,332 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,332 in total.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forza X1 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -566.50%.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 47.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, FRZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54.

Technical Analysis of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.2238.

Raw Stochastic average of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.86% that was lower than 181.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.