Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Moves -1.66% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on July 06, 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) started slowly as it slid -1.66% to $47.35. During the day, the stock rose to $47.785 and sunk to $46.79 before settling in for the price of $48.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $43.20-$54.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 17 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 77,157,941 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.27, operating margin was +73.63 and Pretax Margin of +54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 53.82, making the entire transaction reach 53,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,132. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for 54.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 215,981 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.46, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.01.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., GLPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 1.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.41% that was lower than 19.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.